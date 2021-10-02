Brave widow’s mission to raise awareness of rare blood condition - YEP Comment

Brave Alison Longley is now trying to rebuild her life. Pic: James Hardisty

She and her loving husband Craig along with their two children had enjoyed a family party on a Saturday evening - but by Monday morning the Leeds United loving dad had tragically died.

It was a catastrophic sequence of events which saw Craig, who suffered from a rare blood condition, die from meningitis, pneumonia and sepsis.

Sadly Craig was the first person to die of meningitis with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria (PNH).

Brave Alison is now trying to rebuild her life and is focusing on work she is undertaking with the National PNH Service in Leeds, one of only two specialist projects in the country to care for and support patients.

Her treasured husband isn’t just a statistic - he was an “amazing” person who had so much more to give in life.

And that is why she is determined to keep his memory and legacy alive after his death to ensure nobody endures the same heartbreak.