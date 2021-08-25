Acts of kindness in Leeds never cease to amaze us - YEP Comment

If the last 18 months have taught us anything, it is how proud we should all feel to live in a city where kindness is commonplace.

By Joseph Keith
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 4:45 am
Constance Bailey, from Seacroft.

Throughout the pandemic we have seen a constant stream of heartwarming displays of kindness in all shapes and sizes.

From children painting thank you messages to their local NHS heroes on house windows, to neighbours trudging through the snow to bring elderly shielders a much-needed food shop.

And that very same kindness has brought a world of joy to talented young Leeds ballerina Constance Bailey.

But their story, first featured by this newspaper, spread across the internet and now an astonishing £100,000 has been raised to fund the youngster’s dream

The acts of kindness never cease to amaze.