A welcome return for the Abbey Dash - YEP comment
After a year away, it was wonderful to see and hear the pounding of trainers up and down Kirkstall Road this weekend.
Cancelled last year owing to the pandemic, the annual 10km race from the city centre to and from Leeds’s iconic Kirkstall Abbey routinely attracts thousands of runners every year.
The relatively flat course gives elite runners a chance to record a faster time and provides an important entry point for those looking to take up the sport.
More importantly it provides a vital fundraising link for those who seek sponsorship for covering the race.
After a horrendous 2020, many charities were left with serious cash flow problems after being unable to stage the fundraising events upon which they depend upon.
This has left vulnerable and disadvantaged people and communities, who in turn depend upon charities, in an extremely difficult situation.
Events like the Abbey Dash remain a lifeline for so many. Long may they continue.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.