Leeds attractions including Kirkstall Abbey, Roundhay Park and Yeadon Tarn all come highly recommended by our readers
We might be biased but we think that Leeds is a great place to visit for a day trip out or a city break.
We asked our readers where they would take someone who had never been to Leeds before to give them the very best impression of the city.
Click through this article to see where they suggested and why.
1. Roundhay Park
Roundhay Park is one of the biggest parks in all of Europe (700 acres). There are lakes, gardens and the Tropical World attraction to explore. Steve Clark said: "Roundhay Park, we are lucky to have one of the best city parks in Europe. It is just a nice place for an afternoon out." Photo: paul - stock.adobe.com
2. Leeds Art Gallery
Leeds Art Gallery is known for having "a dynamic exhibition programme and holds a significant collection of modern and contemporary British art." Louise Adey said: "The art gallery and library, the art and the architecture are amazing and the cafe is beautiful." Photo: Figurniy Sergey
3. Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam is a favourite with locals and tourists alike. The historic house is surrounded by beautiful gardens and parkland. Sue Martin said: "Temple Newsam. The lakes, the rose gardens, the house, the farm, the Go Ape what more can they want. There is a lovely cafe. Great walks - it is a definite one to visit." Photo: Emilia - stock.adobe.com
4. Elland Road
Football fans might be tempted to visit the impressive Elland Road stadium where Leeds United are based. Denise Wright said: "Elland Road is a fantastic place to visit."
Peter White said: "Elland Road to watch a Leeds match." Photo: NajmiArif - stock.adobe.com