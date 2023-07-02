Leeds news you can trust since 1890
These are the places our readers think people should visit in Leeds.

12 places to visit the first time you come to Leeds - according to the people who live here

Leeds attractions including Kirkstall Abbey, Roundhay Park and Yeadon Tarn all come highly recommended by our readers
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

We might be biased but we think that Leeds is a great place to visit for a day trip out or a city break.

There is so much to do from the hussle and bussle of the city centre to relaxing strolls around Roundhay Park.

We asked our readers where they would take someone who had never been to Leeds before to give them the very best impression of the city.

Click through this article to see where they suggested and why.

Roundhay Park is one of the biggest parks in all of Europe (700 acres). There are lakes, gardens and the Tropical World attraction to explore. Steve Clark said: "Roundhay Park, we are lucky to have one of the best city parks in Europe. It is just a nice place for an afternoon out."

1. Roundhay Park

Roundhay Park is one of the biggest parks in all of Europe (700 acres). There are lakes, gardens and the Tropical World attraction to explore. Steve Clark said: "Roundhay Park, we are lucky to have one of the best city parks in Europe. It is just a nice place for an afternoon out." Photo: paul - stock.adobe.com

Leeds Art Gallery is known for having "a dynamic exhibition programme and holds a significant collection of modern and contemporary British art." Louise Adey said: "The art gallery and library, the art and the architecture are amazing and the cafe is beautiful."

2. Leeds Art Gallery

Leeds Art Gallery is known for having "a dynamic exhibition programme and holds a significant collection of modern and contemporary British art." Louise Adey said: "The art gallery and library, the art and the architecture are amazing and the cafe is beautiful." Photo: Figurniy Sergey

Temple Newsam is a favourite with locals and tourists alike. The historic house is surrounded by beautiful gardens and parkland. Sue Martin said: "Temple Newsam. The lakes, the rose gardens, the house, the farm, the Go Ape what more can they want. There is a lovely cafe. Great walks - it is a definite one to visit."

3. Temple Newsam

Temple Newsam is a favourite with locals and tourists alike. The historic house is surrounded by beautiful gardens and parkland. Sue Martin said: "Temple Newsam. The lakes, the rose gardens, the house, the farm, the Go Ape what more can they want. There is a lovely cafe. Great walks - it is a definite one to visit." Photo: Emilia - stock.adobe.com

Football fans might be tempted to visit the impressive Elland Road stadium where Leeds United are based. Denise Wright said: "Elland Road is a fantastic place to visit." Peter White said: "Elland Road to watch a Leeds match."

4. Elland Road

Football fans might be tempted to visit the impressive Elland Road stadium where Leeds United are based. Denise Wright said: "Elland Road is a fantastic place to visit." Peter White said: "Elland Road to watch a Leeds match." Photo: NajmiArif - stock.adobe.com

