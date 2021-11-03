10 things you said: Would you support school days being made longer?

YEP readers took to social media to give their views after it was suggested an extension to the school day will help children catch-up on lost learning and prosper after the pandemic.

Mr Zahawi is considering plans to have all schools open for 6.5 hours each day

The YEP asked readers: Would you support school days being made longer?

.

Donna Batley: "No. My kids did all learning through lockdown and do long days at school already. My older daughter starts at 8.25am and most days finishes at 4pm due to the extra clubs she does. I didn't have kids to never see them oh and plus both get lots of homework."

Lisa Agate: "No thanks! Staff are already exhausted. Kids are shattered by 3.15. No one would benefit at all."

Katy Banks: "Can't see why not. Mine are at school 8.25 to 2.45, so an extra half hour might be beneficial considering how much they missed out on during lockdown."

Lizzy Kitch: "No. This will make life harder for kids, parents and teachers. The Tories know nothing about our lives, our kids or our schools.

I want all people to be working fewer hours giving more time to all for living life. Fund leisure, sports, theatre, tech and let our kids know that they are valued and not fodder for working for the boss only.

Annette Hislop: "No &No to going to school at the weekend too. The bairns are in school 5 days a week 9-15.30/16.00 hours then get homework. No no no there needs to be a balance between learning and having family time.

Teresa McCourt: "No ! With school time & homework they do enough."

Kirsty Marie Thomson: "No, kids are tired as it is, this will add to their mental health they need time after school to relax and be children."

Clare Lovatt: "No. My children worked all through lockdown. Always have 100% attendance. They get plenty of homework and are involved with after school clubs 4/5days. They also do other sports on evenings and weekends. They do enough. They need to be kids while they can and have some of their own time."

Linda Ann Roper: "Stop the homework, then it might work, more time in school for homework…….the government can’t have it all their own way!!!"