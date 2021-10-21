10 things you said... Sources expect Birmingham to Leeds leg of HS2 to be scrapped

The high-speed route has been bitterly opposed by local councillors and campaign groups in the district, fearful of its impact on communities and the rest of the rail network.

Here are your thoughts on the latest developments:

Kamran Khany: "Disappointed this would have brought so many jobs and linked the south and north which would have been brilliant for the economy and increased job prospects too if we don’t do it now it won’t get done for decades."

Karl Parker: "Let’s build a bike Lane from Leeds to London instead."

Margot Thompson: "Are they going to magically put back all the woodland and greenbelt it's ruined?"

Frank Theo Potty: "Hope it is followed by Brum to London. Much better ways of spending such money on the existing infrastructure."

Andrew Wilson: "Great news, it was only designed to make cheap property investment more accessible to the fat cats down in the South. Never mind the Eco disasters it was bringing about. The North really needs a better East - West link."

Steve Normington: "It’s the only section that’s worthwhile. The cross country connection between Englands two largest cities is far too slow."

Anne Cherry: "Nobody wanted it it was a white elephant."

Trevor Bavage: "Fantastic news. The end of the rich mens gravy train."

Keith Patrick: "Shock horror wasn't expecting that. Just like the tram service that never happened."

Hugh Wilson: "All a complete waste of money better spent on improving existing links and opening more local stations."