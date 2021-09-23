10 things you said... Should unvaccinated Strictly professionals be allowed on the show?
We asked our readers for their opinions on the debate as to whether unvaccinated Strictly Come Dancing professionals should be allowed on the show.
The question divided our audience.
Here are 10 of your thoughts from our Facebook page:
Brian Bonner: "No, should not be allowed. While I respect every one has a choice and can refuse jab for whatever reason, be it medically or personal, they should not be allowed to risk everyone else's health and safety."
Edith Davison: "So sorry but no, not fair on the other dancers."
Joy Carole Archer: "If I were a celebrity contestant I wouldn't want to dance with an unvaccinated partner."
Kellyjo Walters: "Shouldn't be allowed to dance.. If I was dancing and found out my partner was unvaccinated I'd refuse to dance with them."
Joanne Shemeld: "Yes human rights."
Susanne Martin: "Yes of course they should. Stupid question. Let’s stop assuming unjabbed are diseased and jabbed are not."
Sylvia Tabatabai: "Think partners should have been told weeks ago. I think for everyone’s safety. Yes."
Martin Mann: "Should be down to whether the other dancers and celebrities are prepared to dance with them."
Jayy Fearnley: "Personal choice."
Leanne Jayne Mitchell: "Yes…. Pro choice!"
