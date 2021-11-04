10 things you said: 'Should domestic flights be banned altogether?'

We asked YEP readers: 'Should domestic flights be banned altogether?'

Rosheen James: "I live in Leeds and my elderly mother lives in Belfast. I fly maybe 2 or 3 times a year. I dont drive so there isn't another option. BJ could have taken the train but it will be people like me who will be told they're selfish

Andrew Chambers: "I choose to take the train. I choose it because generally speaking in the UK, it is pretty quick between major cities. That said, this isn't the case for everything or everywhere. If I want to go to London from Manchester, I'll take the train. But if I wanted to go to Newquay, trains would take 8 to 14 hours (most closer to the 14 hour mark) and cost over £200, whereas I can fly in an hour and for £37. So no, domestic flights shouldn't be banned. That said, we need better rail infrastructure. This means HS2 and NPR and other improvements."

Simon Charlott: "Well they could have done video conferencing and had no flying at all . But media would hate that no trip out, no expenses.

Aga Nowacka: "Well considering that flying is cheaper than getting the train, no."

James Westerman: "Not all domestic flights. Certainly those that can be better served by other means. London to Glasgow is a prime example.

David Mazza: No..The rail fares are far too expensive."

Michael Winterbottom: "Sort out the prices on the railways,then maybe more people will use them

Dave Baker: "No but they should be the most expensive option."

Bill Hewitt: "No, but there must be clear incentives to use alternatives."

Mark Tokarski: "Flights over 300 miles should be allowed !... Obviously from Southern England to Scotland; and flights to and from cornwall and northern ireland/Jersey .etc.."