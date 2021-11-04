10 things you said: 'Should domestic flights be banned altogether?'
Boris Johnson's plans to fly home from Glasgow to London after his time at the COP26 climate change summit have drawn criticism.
We asked YEP readers: 'Should domestic flights be banned altogether?'
Rosheen James: "I live in Leeds and my elderly mother lives in Belfast. I fly maybe 2 or 3 times a year. I dont drive so there isn't another option. BJ could have taken the train but it will be people like me who will be told they're selfish
Andrew Chambers: "I choose to take the train. I choose it because generally speaking in the UK, it is pretty quick between major cities. That said, this isn't the case for everything or everywhere. If I want to go to London from Manchester, I'll take the train. But if I wanted to go to Newquay, trains would take 8 to 14 hours (most closer to the 14 hour mark) and cost over £200, whereas I can fly in an hour and for £37. So no, domestic flights shouldn't be banned. That said, we need better rail infrastructure. This means HS2 and NPR and other improvements."
Simon Charlott: "Well they could have done video conferencing and had no flying at all . But media would hate that no trip out, no expenses.
Aga Nowacka: "Well considering that flying is cheaper than getting the train, no."
James Westerman: "Not all domestic flights. Certainly those that can be better served by other means. London to Glasgow is a prime example.
David Mazza: No..The rail fares are far too expensive."
Michael Winterbottom: "Sort out the prices on the railways,then maybe more people will use them
Dave Baker: "No but they should be the most expensive option."
Bill Hewitt: "No, but there must be clear incentives to use alternatives."
Mark Tokarski: "Flights over 300 miles should be allowed !... Obviously from Southern England to Scotland; and flights to and from cornwall and northern ireland/Jersey .etc.."
