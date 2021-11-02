10 things you said: Residents want to change their Bradford postcode to a Leeds one

Sunnybank Grove, Sunnybank Lane and Sunnybank Avenue in Thornbury currently have a BD3 postcode, despite falling into the Leeds City Council local authority area.

According to a report, set to go before local councillors next week, reasons given include referrals made to the wrong local health authority, confusion over where hospital patients should be taken and “a perception over higher insurance costs and lower house prices”.

Sunnybank Avenue, Thornbury Image: Google

Here is what YEP readers had to say on the story:

Barbara Sevens: "When I bought my car new from a Harrogate garage they offered me their own Insurance. They wouldn’t insure because of my Roundhay post code, even though I told them I hadn’t had a problem with other companies, they wouldn’t budge."

Becky Wecky Petruska: "I live on this street. The street originally had a Leeds postcode but it was changed to a Bradford one,. I pay my council tax to Leeds but my car insurance went through the roof because of the post code!"

Mark Anthony Rayner: "Does Leeds want Thornbury???I doubt it."

Sue Fisher: "It would be a lot easier for the relevant council to deal with their postcodes. Leeds council LS postcode Bradford council BD postcode."

Luke Goodwin: "It is only just in the Leeds District. Makes sense to change their postcode to LS28."

Jamie McMahon: "In that case the entire of Ilkley needs a BD post code."

Dave Dorman: "Post codes are done by the old church diocese not by which council you are administered by .

"Like previous posters have said Ilkley is a Leeds post code administered by Bradford.

"Even more bizarre is Settle has a Bradford post code but administered by Craven council."

James Taylor: "It’s in Bradford, live with it or move !!."

Lauren Dunwell: "Why does the Royal Mail have so much authority?! That's ridiculous they're a private company they shouldn't decide postcodes the government and council should.

Trevor Wilkinson: "This has been going on for years , and I don’t blame them, the car insurance is terrible in Bd3, well it is if you pay it, I would love to know how many cars are on business insurance there, I wouldn’t be surprised if house insurance wasn’t higher as well."