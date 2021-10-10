10 things you said - Pharmacists 'to be given right to prescribe'

Pharmacists will be given the right to write prescriptions under plans reportedly being considered by Health Secretary Sajid Javid. PIC: Getty

Mr Javid last month vowed the Government will "do a lot more" to ensure GPs see more patients face-to-face following complaints from the public.

The proposals would see more prescriptions provided through pharmacies and hospitals for routine illnesses to allow doctors more time to see patients in person, according to The Sunday Times.

Linda Lou: "GP's are working themselves out of their jobs and they can not even see it."

Jackie Hussain: "I 100% trust my pharmacist, but if he is going to start prescribing my meds , is he also going to get the money my doctors gets for having me on their surgery's register?"

Anoop Parmar: "The whole NHS is a mess... there aren't enough pharmacists around and be put under more pressure.... and some of them will not know what is our history... Good luck with that one.. the whole thing is a joke."

Safaa Naji: "Doctors nowadays don't do anything literally. Over the phone and most of time we (the patients) suffering. Because they keep telling us 'have a rest'."

Shirley Clubb: "Putting more & more on the pharmacist ."

Helen Bates: "This is nothing new. Lots of healthcare professionals can legally prescribe - pharmacists, nurses, physios to name a few. They have to undertake intensive training & pass exams first. I'm a pharmacist & have been a qualified prescriber for 12 years."

Nicky Reid: "It would help if the drs would actually see you for appointments."

Ian Locker: "Gps what are they do we still have them?"

Kevin Blueman: "Absolute lazy bone idle gps sat at home refusing to go back to practice. The government are far too soft and should have tackled this a long time ago. Dentists, carers, nurses and doctors in hospitals have been working under more significant danger throughout the pandemic. It’s a national disgrace and an embarrassment."

Lynn Marie Aalbregt: "All they are doing is putting more and more on to the pharmacist who are already under pressure as it is from their own bosses to meet targets etc."

