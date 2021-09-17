10 things you said... Ministers pledge to review a ban on using imperial units

The news divided the readers of our Facebook page.

Here are 10 of your thoughts on the proposal, and which system you prefer:

James Westerman: "Fully metric for me. It was hard enough making the first change. Heaven alone knows just how our children and pensioners will cope and all for the dogma of a few conservatives."

Shops in the UK could be allowed to sell produce in pounds and ounces again after ministers pledged to review a ban on using imperial units.

Bill Hewitt: "Beer - pint. Everything else metric."

Gareth Jones: "Can you imagine any petrol retailer reverting to selling at a headline rate of around £6 per gallon?"

Gareth Roberts: "What I’ve been brought up with, metric."

Ann Conlon: "It will be very difficult for the younger generation to be able to do this. personally prefer imperial as I was brought up with it."

Adrian Pickersgill: "We only semi converted anyway.

"Who inderstands a cars performance without using MPG. Happy for pumps back in gallons and "pints" of beer to remain.

"Would be nice if sweets came in quarters again!"

Micheal Moran: "I’m 75 years of age and was brought up with using imperial measurements but I’ve been using metric for a long time now and have got very used to it. The younger generation no nothing different so why bother to go to all the trouble to change it Total waste of time and money."

Andy Wharfe: "Metric - using anything else would be stupid."

Trevor Bavage: "All science, engineering, military and pharmacy are metric. The old system is inane clumsy and idiotic. How many drams in an ounce?"