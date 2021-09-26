10 things you said... Do you miss the world before social media?
Social media has changed the world - but whether that is for the better or worse has divided our readers.
Here are 10 of your thoughts about if you missed the world before social media:
Kevin Darbyshire: "The good old days."
Iain Gray: "Much better before any of this stuff."
Michael James McAndrew: "There is nothing wrong with social media it is the way people, companies and the Mass Media use it. It should be regulated more."
Sarah Myers: "The world wasn't better or worse; it was different.
"Just like before and after VCRs, cars, hoovers, and wheels.
"Social media is a technological advancement and modern day form of communication that is natural in an ever-changing world. There is no 'good or bad' about then and now. There is only different."
Michele Bee: "Nothing SOCIAL about it!
"Folk are more alone than ever! They ‘think’ they have hundreds of ‘friends’ - they don’t! Even sat opposite a real person/friend..they are in their phones!"
Sharon Grace: "Yes. Life was much simpler."
Lee Fisher: "Miss the world before main stream media."
Tony Bastin: "No. Though I miss social media as it was before stupid people learned how to use it."
Dino Macak: "On social media to much."
Harry Smith: "Mainstream media is failing, it is no longer a trusted source of accurate information and has become more akin to propaganda. Social media is filling the void left by the mainstreams abdication of the truth."