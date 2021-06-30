10 things you said about... Brexit: Would you vote the same way five years on?
The Yorkshire Evening Post asked you if you would vote the same way in the Brexit referendum five years on.
Here are 10 things you said:
Alan Castlehouse said "Yes. Especially after the way their true colours have shown."
Andy Potter said: "Yes still proud to be part of the 52 per cent."
Keith Topp said: "Yes, I still believe it's the biggest act of self harm this country has ever inflicted upon itself."
Carl Vale said: "Yes even more so now. My vote was remain, leaving the EU was the biggest mistake this country has made since the empire."
Talib Sadikali said: "I voted remain and I remain remain."
Roger Charlesworth said: "Yes. I voted to stay in."
Frances Ann Benson said: "Yes voted remain."
Chris Winterburn said: "Yes. I voted to remain and would again and again."
Chris Wade said: "Absolutely. Best thing thats happened to GB in my lifetime."