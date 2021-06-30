Here are 10 things you said:

Alan Castlehouse said "Yes. Especially after the way their true colours have shown."

10 things you said about... Brexit: Would you vote the same way five years on?

Andy Potter said: "Yes still proud to be part of the 52 per cent."

Keith Topp said: "Yes, I still believe it's the biggest act of self harm this country has ever inflicted upon itself."

Carl Vale said: "Yes even more so now. My vote was remain, leaving the EU was the biggest mistake this country has made since the empire."

Talib Sadikali said: "I voted remain and I remain remain."

Roger Charlesworth said: "Yes. I voted to stay in."

Frances Ann Benson said: "Yes voted remain."

Chris Winterburn said: "Yes. I voted to remain and would again and again."