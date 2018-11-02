One dead after car crashes while travelling wrong way on A1 near Leeds

Have your say

The driver of a car travelling in the wrong direction on the A1 motorway near Leeds has died after crashing into another vehicle.

The incident happened just before 6.30pm yesterday (Thursday, November 1) on the southbound carriageway near junction 42, which the motorist was travelling on in the wrong direction.

First reports suggested there were five vehicles involved, although there is now only thought to be two.

The driver of the second car involved received minor injuries and road was closed in both directions for several hours.

It has now fully re-opened.

West Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the accident to call 101, quoting reference number 1697 of yesterday's date.