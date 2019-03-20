£1 million Lotto prize remains unclaimed in Yorkshire

A Lotto prize worth £1 million has yet to be claimed in Yorkshire, the National Lottery has announced.

The ticket was bought in the East Riding of Yorkshire and National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket who matched five main numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw on March 6 2019.

The winning Lotto numbers on that date were 2, 12, 15, 43, 46, 53 and the bonus ball was 17.

The lucky ticket-holder has until September 2 this year to claim their prize.

The new-look Lotto draw has seen bigger cash prizes on offer across the board and all winners in the five plus the bonus ball prize tier are now guaranteed millionaires.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK, on average players raise around £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Adviser at The National Lottery said, “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Lotto tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk