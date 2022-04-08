Off-duty police officer seriously injured after falling from bridge above M1 near Wakefield
An off-duty police officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a bridge above a motorway near Wakefield.
The officer's shocked colleagues rushed to the scene on the M1 and found him injured on Wednesday.
The air ambulance was called out after police shut both sides of the carriageway near junction 40 and 41.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 2.47pm, police were called to reports of a concern for safety involving a male on the M1 southbound carriageway, Wakefield.
"He is believed to have suffered serious injuries after falling from height.
"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment.
"Enquiries are ongoing and road closures remain in place at this time."