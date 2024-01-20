Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Occupant rescued from early-morning house blaze in Leeds

A person had to be rescued from a house in Leeds during a blaze in the early hours of this morning.
By Nick Frame
Published 20th Jan 2024, 09:33 GMT
Crews were called to Lea Farm Place in Hawksworth at 4.11am today, Saturday, January 20, whey they retrieved the male occupant. He was taken to hospital by ambulance. No further details on his condition are known at this time.

The crews from Leeds and Cookridge Fire Stations used a hose-reel jet and two breathing apparatus to bring the flames under control.

