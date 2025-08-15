Every day, communities in Leeds must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the obituary pages of the Yorkshire Evening Post this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Nancy Cox
Nancy Cox passed away peacefully on July 30 at home, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tony, much loved partner of Sam, loving mum of Stewart, Anne and Pamela and a doting grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Allerton Congregational Church on Tuesday August 19 at 2pm, followed by the committal at Shay Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please with donations welcomed to help support the work of Sue Ryder.
All enquiries to HH Birch Funeralcare Tel. 01274 583467
2. Michael Joseph Lyons OBE
Michael Joseph Lyons, sadly passed away peacefully on July 23, 2025 at St James's Hospital aged 93, with his family at his side.
Much loved husband of the late Marlene Lyons, loving father of Michael, Debra and Andrew, beloved grandad of Sean, Simon, Laura, Sarah, Jennifer, Richard and Amy, great grandad of 10 and dear brother to Danny Lyons.
Much loved father-in-law and Uncle, Michael was also a former Councillor for almost 40 years and will be sadly missed by all his family. R.I.P.
Funeral Service will take place at St Theresa’s R.C Church Crossgates, Leeds on Thursday August 14 2025 at 10.00am, followed by private Committal and Cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, will be forwarded to St Gemma’s Hospice.
Friends are invited for refreshments at the Leeds Irish Centre.
Friends, please accept this intimation.
All enquiries Hughes Funeral Services 180 York Road, Leeds 9 Tel 01132480953
3. John Reid Cook
John passed away peacefully in St Gemma’s Hospice on the July 10 2025.
Beloved husband to Patricia Cook, beloved Dad to Wendy, Paul and John, special grandad of Daniel, Rachel, Billie, Louis and Spencer, Hollie, Olivia and Syoben and great-grandad to Connor, Mason, Riley, Amelia, Ollie, George and Teddy.
Dear Brother of Sherly and David.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday August 15 2025 at 11:30am.
No flowers by request but donations in lieu for Wheatfields and St Gemma’s Hospice.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Rothwell, Tel 0113 2822422.
4. Michael Beattie
Michael passed away peacefully on July 14, 2025.
Beloved Husband to the late Maureen. Michael is much loved and will be missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds at 2:30pm on Thursday 21st August.
Donations in lieu of flowers to St Gemma's Hospice and the
Hope Donkey Sanctuary.
5. Mabel Wells (née Barker)
Mabel passed away peacefully on July 13 2025 at Primrose Court Care Home.
Missed by her family and friends in Yorkshire and Wolverhampton.
Funeral Service will be held at H.Eaton & Sons Chapel, Ashlands Rd, Ilkley, LS29 8JT. on Friday 15th August, at 12noon.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
6. John Iceton
John Iceton passed away peacefully on July 31, 2025 aged 85.
Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of John and Jane, and a proud grandfather of Sophie, Michael, Emily and Katie.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 18th August, 12.15pm at St Margaret’s Church, Horsforth.
No flowers by family request, but donations will be gratefully received towards The Alzheimer’s Society.
Enquiries to Slater’s of Horsforth, 0113 2582395.
