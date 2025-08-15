2 . Michael Joseph Lyons OBE

Michael Joseph Lyons, sadly passed away peacefully on July 23, 2025 at St James's Hospital aged 93, with his family at his side. Much loved husband of the late Marlene Lyons, loving father of Michael, Debra and Andrew, beloved grandad of Sean, Simon, Laura, Sarah, Jennifer, Richard and Amy, great grandad of 10 and dear brother to Danny Lyons. Much loved father-in-law and Uncle, Michael was also a former Councillor for almost 40 years and will be sadly missed by all his family. R.I.P. Funeral Service will take place at St Theresa’s R.C Church Crossgates, Leeds on Thursday August 14 2025 at 10.00am, followed by private Committal and Cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium. Donations, if desired, will be forwarded to St Gemma’s Hospice. Friends are invited for refreshments at the Leeds Irish Centre. Friends, please accept this intimation. All enquiries Hughes Funeral Services 180 York Road, Leeds 9 Tel 01132480953 | Yorkshire Evening Post