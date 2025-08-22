4 . Gemma Fell

Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Gemma who passed away at home on May 3rd 2025, aged 81 years. Dearly beloved daughter to the late Robert and Violet, beloved sister to Sylvia and the late Robert, June and Maria. Gemma will be sadly missed by all her nephews and nieces and all her family and friends. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Killingbeck Cemetery Chapel, York Road, Leeds 14 on Wednesday August 27th 2025 at 1pm prior to interment. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Gemma will be given to St Gemma’s Hospice and for which purpose a plate will be provided. Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9 Tel 0113 2480953 | National World