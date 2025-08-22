Every day, communities in Leeds must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the obituary pages of the Yorkshire Evening Post this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Colin Welsh
Peacefully at home with his family beside him on 17th August, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Irene, loving father of Alyson, Stephen and the late Angela, a beloved grandad and great-grandad and a much loved brother of Pat. The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 4th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only please with donations welcome to help support the work of both The Parkinson’s Society
and The Gurkha’s. All enquiries to Rob Tindall at Otley Funeralcare Tel. 01943 462185
2. Kathryn Tebbs
We are heartbroken. Our most cherished, beautiful, precious Kathryn sadly passed away at home in her mothers arms on Saturday 9th August 2025 aged 66 years. The celebration of her life will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Thursday 4th September at 11:00am.Family flowers only please. A donation in Kathryn's memory for Zarach may be given at the service or online via kathryntebbs.muchloved.com Enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel 01937 588888. Ladies, if you have one, a red handbag please.
3. Marie Kynman
Passed away peacefully at Nesfield Lodge, Leeds 10, aged 94, after a long battle with
Vascular Dementia. Marie, who lived most of her life at Throstle Lane, Middleton, Leeds 10, was the loving wife of the late Bill, partner to Bernard Lindley, much loved mother of Sue & Linda, and dear grandma and great-grandma. The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Cottingley Crematorium on Tuesday, August 26th at 1.45pm. Family flowers only. Friends please accept this intimation.Enquiries to Wm Dodgson & Son, 18 Middleton Park Circus, Leeds LS10 4LX. Tel: 0113 834 6650
| National World
4. Gemma Fell
Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Gemma who passed away at home on May 3rd 2025, aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved daughter to the late Robert and Violet, beloved sister to Sylvia and the late Robert, June and Maria.
Gemma will be sadly missed by all her nephews and nieces and all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Killingbeck Cemetery Chapel, York Road, Leeds 14 on Wednesday August 27th 2025 at 1pm prior to interment.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Gemma will be given to St Gemma’s Hospice and for which purpose a plate will be provided. Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9 Tel 0113 2480953
5. John Crowther
of Altofts formerly of Morley, passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on Friday 8th August 2025, aged 87 years. John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service for John will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 28th August 2025 at 10:20AM.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Flanshaw Lodge Residents' Fund may be left in the donations box as you leave the crematorium.
Following the service mourners are invited to The Brig, Altofts for refreshments. All enquiries please to R J Burgess Funeral Directors, 01924 894017.
6. Wanda Dale
August 4th, passed away peacefully, aged 78 years.
Wanda, dearly loved Wife of the late Peter, much loved Mum of Richard and Diane, a loving Grandma of Joshua, Thomas and Rowan, also a good friend to many.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday August 26th at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Wanda may be made to
the Stroke Association, a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart and Sons Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 258 2134
Tel 0113 258 2134