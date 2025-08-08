A well-known Wakefield man who served in the British Army and later became a much-loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather has died at the age of 80.

John Reid Cook was born on August 22, 1944 at Hazelwood Castle near Tadcaster, which had been converted into a maternity hospital during the Second World War.

“It was a tiny room in the basement,” recalled his daughter Wendy Radford. “Later in life, Dad went back to visit the exact place where he was born—he found it fascinating.”

John spent much of his early life in Bramley, Leeds, before beginning a decade of service in the British Army in 1961. He served overseas in Malaya and Germany, experiences he spoke of fondly throughout his life.

Following his active duty, he remained in the Territorial Army and formed lifelong friendships, including with his best friend Steve, who remained by his side until the day before he died.

In 1967, John married and went on to become a loving father to three children: Paul, John, and Wendy.

In 1977, his life took a new turn when he met Patricia Cook, who became his second wife and soul mate.

Wendy said: “She was the gentlest, kindest, most caring person.

“When they met, it was a match made in heaven. They absolutely doted on each other.”

The couple eventually settled into a happy life filled with family, holidays, seaside trips, and a wide circle of friends.

John’s working years were spent behind the wheel as an HGV driver with Burton’s from the early 1980s until his retirement at age 65. He loved his job and the freedom it gave him to visit places including Blackpool.

A devoted family man, John was especially close to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wendy remembers him as “funny, generous, and loving,” and says he had a knack for bringing people together.

“He never argued or fell out with anyone. He would give you his last penny if he had it,” she said.

Diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007, John approached his illness with strength and calm.

Wendy said: “He used to say, ‘There’s no point crying because you can’t change things.’ That was Dad all over.”

His love of music—particularly Queen and Barry Manilow—was well known.

His favourite ice cream was hokey pokey, and if there was any spare, “Dad would always eat it,” Wendy joked.

John was a proud supporter of veterans’ organisations. He was an active member of both the Royal British Legion and the National Malaya and Borneo Veterans Association, regularly attending reunions and Remembrance services. One of his Army friends, Andy Divine, who served alongside him in Malaya, will be travelling to attend his funeral.

Wendy said: “He had a fulfilling life, did my dad. He was the life and soul of every party. A true gentleman. And I absolutely adored him.

“I’ve always been a daddy’s girl and we were very close. I explain it as a piece of velcro that sticks together. Me and my dad were those pieces of velcro and now one of them has gone. He was a very fun, funny, generous and loving person.”

John is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many who loved him. Special thanks are given to Wendy and her husband, Daniel and Yvonne, Rachel and Nathan, and their children for their care and love in his final days.

His funeral will include a bugler playing the Last Post and the release of two doves—symbolising his reunion with his beloved Patricia, who passed away in 2014.

“When I was little, he called me ‘Kidda,’ and later I became his ‘Princess,’” Wendy said. “That’s what I’ll always be.”