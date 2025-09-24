3 . Hazel Staniland 24.11.45 - 27.08.25

Passed away suddenly at home on August 27, 2025, aged 79. A devoted wife to the late Keith, loving Mam to Steven and the late Andrew, a much loved mother-in-law to Joanna and an adored Grandma to Leah, Adam and Chloe. You will be forever missed and always in our hearts xxx. A loving and cherished sister to Shirley and sister-in-law to Malcolm. A much-loved auntie to Craig and Julie and to the late Claire and Robert. A great auntie to Courtney and Marcus, Sam and Effie. God bless xxx. A much-loved sister to the late Terry and sister-in-law to the late Heather. A beloved auntie to Ashley and Katie, Byron and Leanne, Kirsty and Richard. A great auntie to Leighton, Alfie, Sienna, Ferne and Eliza. Miss you xxx. A wonderful friend to so so many who will never be forgotten. Xxx. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 10.45am. Flowers from direct family only please. A charity box will be available with proceeds going to Cancer Research. Enquiries to Joseph Tate Tel 0113 2638971. | Submitted