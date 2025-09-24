Every day, communities in Leeds must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the obituary pages of the Yorkshire Evening Post this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Ann Marchant-Daisley (Ann Dix)
19/07/59 - 02/09/25
Ann trained as a Dramatherapist and spent her life supporting and helping vulnerable children in East Leeds and those who had been affected by Domestic Violence.
Her work led her to write a children’s book ‘Little Mouse finds a safe place’. Ann will live on through her daughter Natalie, step children, Lizzie, Jennie, Becca, Patrick and David. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed tremendously by her grandchildren Myles, Reggie and Oscar. Ann is reunited with the love of her Life Nick who also left us too soon in 2024. She was a fighter until the end and her family could not be prouder of her. ‘I got my pension’
Ann's funeral will take place on Friday 3rd October, Stonefall Cemetery at 11:40am.
Submitted
2. David Bowers
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of David Bowers, the former owner and chairman of Bowers Group of companies.
David passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Husband to Christine Bowers and father to Penny, Heather and Michael.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 26 at Trent Valley Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and Dogs Trust may be left at the service, online or sent to A W Lymn The Family Funeral Service Barton House 31 Chapel Side Spondon DE21 7JQ 01332 544 666 www.lymn.co.uk | Submitted
3. Hazel Staniland
24.11.45 - 27.08.25
Passed away suddenly at home on August 27, 2025, aged 79.
A devoted wife to the late Keith, loving Mam to Steven and the late Andrew, a much loved mother-in-law to Joanna and an adored Grandma to Leah, Adam and Chloe. You will be forever missed and always in our hearts xxx.
A loving and cherished sister to Shirley and sister-in-law to Malcolm. A much-loved auntie to Craig and Julie and to the late Claire and Robert. A great auntie to Courtney and Marcus, Sam and Effie. God bless xxx.
A much-loved sister to the late Terry and sister-in-law to the late Heather. A beloved auntie to Ashley and Katie, Byron and Leanne, Kirsty and Richard. A great auntie to Leighton, Alfie, Sienna, Ferne and Eliza. Miss you xxx.
A wonderful friend to so so many who will never be forgotten. Xxx.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 10.45am.
Flowers from direct family only please. A charity box will be available with proceeds going to Cancer Research. Enquiries to Joseph Tate Tel 0113 2638971. | Submitted
4. Collette Harrington
Aged 72 of Oldfield Street, Leeds, passed away on August 29, 2025 in Leeds.
Born on December 5, 1952 in Gateshead, Collette was a beloved Mother, Aunt, Cousin and Friend known for her generosity and kindness.
Collette loved to work on her till at the Wortley Asda, so much so, she repeatedly postponed retiring.
She enjoyed knitting and computer games to keep her mind sharp.
Survived by Peter, Donna and Pat. Collette will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.
A memorial will be held from 2pm to 6pm on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at West Leeds Rugby Sports and Social Club, LS12 4NZ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the PDSA are appreciated. | Submitted
5. Frank Oldknow
Passed away peacefully at his beloved St Gemma's Hospice on September 8, 2025, aged 88.
Devoted husband to his late wife, Ann, cherished father and
father-in-law to Sarah and Martyn, dear brother to Pat, Margaret and John.
A Celebration of His Life will be held on Monday, October 6, 11.30am at the United Reformed Church in South Leeds, Nesfield Road, LS10 3LG.
No flowers please. However any kind donations for St Gemma's Hospice would be appreciated.
Please accept this as an invitation to attend the service. | Submitted
6. Margaret Thistlewood (nee Lofthouse)
Passed away peacefully at St James' Hospital on September 12, 2025.
Beloved wife of the late Fred. Loving Mum to Simon. Cherished Mother-in-Law to Julie.
Dear Grandma to Stuart and Stacey. Darling Great-Grandma to Daniel, Alice, Violet, Oliver, Lucas, Evelyn, Luna and Isaac.
Dear Sister, Sister-in-Law, Auntie and Friend to many.
Funeral to be held on Wednesday, October 1 at 10:45am at Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu are kindly accepted for British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Margaret's life. Bright colours only, please do not wear black.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Garforth, 0113 286 8114. | Submitted