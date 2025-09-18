Every day, communities in Leeds must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
1. Jean Margaret Taylor (known as Margaret)
Passed away peacefully after a long and painful illness. Beloved wife to John.
Funeral to be held on Wednesday, September 24 at 1pm at St Ricarius Church, Aberford, followed by a burial in the churchyard. All are welcome to attend.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Garforth, 0113 286 8114. | Submitted
2. Barry Joel Milner
August 24, peacefully in hospital, of Morley, aged 88.
Dearly loved husband of Jennifer, much loved dad of David and John, also a cherished Grandad.
Funeral Service will be held at Morley Central Methodist Church on Thursday, September 18 at 11am.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to Barnardo’s, for which purpose a collection box will be available at the service.
For more information, please contact JW Binks Funeral Directors on 0113 2532087. | Submitted
3. Dorothy Tennant
Sadly passed away on August 28 at Lofthouse Grange Nursing Home.
Dorothy was a beloved Mother and dear Grandma and she will be sorely missed by all who loved her.
Her funeral service will take place at 10am on Friday, September 19 at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations can be made in lieu to Alzheimer’s Research UK. All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Rothwell Tel: 0113 2822422. | Submitted
4. Joan Graham (née Dewberry)
Wife of the late Bernard, mother of Ian, Sally and the late Jane and grandmother to Rachel, Clare and Emma and friend to so many. Sadly passed away peacefully on the August 1, 2025 at the age of 88. Thank you to the amazing staff at Ghyll Royd Care Home and the LGI Ward 21.
Funeral at 1pm, September 18, 2025 at St Peter & Paul’s, Yeadon.
Family flowers only. Donations to the Stroke Society. Forever in our hearts. Any enquiries to Denison's Funeral Service 01943872619. | Submitted
5. Joan Wood
Passed away peacefully at home on the August 28, 2025, aged 94.
Loving Mother to Yvonne, Susan and Richard. Cherished Mother-in-law to Graham.
Wonderful Grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 22 at 1pm at Lawnswood Crematorium. Family flowers only, however any kind donations are gratefully received in memory of Joan to continue to support Alzheimer’s Research UK.
Please accept this as an invitation to attend the service. | Submitted
6. Patrick (Paddy) Harrison
Formerly from Belle Isle, Leeds 10. Aged 101 years. Died peacefully on Sunday, August 17 in Leeds General Infirmary. Funeral to be held at St Peter's Church, Belle Isle, Leeds LS10 3QN on Wednesday, September 10 at 11am followed by burial at Hunslet Cemetery at 12pm. Family and friends please accept this intimation. | Submitted