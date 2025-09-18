4 . Joan Graham (née Dewberry)

Wife of the late Bernard, mother of Ian, Sally and the late Jane and grandmother to Rachel, Clare and Emma and friend to so many. Sadly passed away peacefully on the August 1, 2025 at the age of 88. Thank you to the amazing staff at Ghyll Royd Care Home and the LGI Ward 21. Funeral at 1pm, September 18, 2025 at St Peter & Paul's, Yeadon. Family flowers only. Donations to the Stroke Society. Forever in our hearts. Any enquiries to Denison's Funeral Service 01943872619.