Every day, communities in Leeds must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the obituary pages of the Yorkshire Evening Post this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Evening Post’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our family notices website .

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

1 . Michael George Robert Baldock Passed away peacefully at St James' Hospital on August 20, 2025. Devoted Husband to Barbara, cherished Dad to Tim and Julian, adoring Gramps to Leia, Tom, and Kailey, loving Brother to Audrey, the late Joan, and Jennifer, and special friend to many. All are welcome at the funeral service on Tuesday, September 9 at 1pm at St Mary's Church, Garforth. Family flowers only, but donations in lieu are kindly accepted for Prostate Cancer UK. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Garforth Tel. 0113 286 8114. | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Katherleen Margaret Pine Passed away peacefully on August 9, 2025, aged 83 of Morley. A sadly missed sister of Barbara and Jean and the late Mollie, a loyal and good friend to many. Funeral service and cremation to take place on Thursday, September 11 2025 at 1pm. Cottingley Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be made to Charlton Court Nursing Home, Pudsey, at the service. | Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Roberta "Tina" Whitley Formerly from Wakefield and Leeds. Formerly of St Thomas à Becket Secondary School, Teeman Levine, and Irwin Mitchell. Husband to Brian, mother to Philip, and much loved sister in law and auntie. Passed away at Pinderfields Hospital on Tuesday, August 26, after a short illness. The funeral service will be held at St Michael's Church, East Ardsley, at 11am on Monday, September 15 followed by refreshments at East Ardsley Conservative Club. All are invited, please wear bright coloured clothing. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support. Any enquiries to Bennett of Morley Tel: 0113 252 5374 | Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Stephen Bulmer On August 8, 2025 at Pinderfields Hospital, Stephen aged 72 passed away. The funeral service will be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Friday, September 12 at 1.45pm. Sadly missed by all his family. All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services. Tel: 01274 653115. | Submitted Photo Sales

5 . Betty Waspe Passed away peacefully on August 27, 2025, aged 95. Betty, a much-loved daughter, wife, cousin and honorary Grandma. Many thanks to the lovely staff at Beech Hall for their excellent care of Betty. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to A Waite & Son Funeral Service, Hall Lane, Armley, Leeds 0113 2310432 | Submitted Photo Sales

6 . Patrick (Paddy) Harrison Formerly from Belle Isle, Leeds 10. Aged 101. Died peacefully on Sunday, August 17 in Leeds General Infirmary. Funeral to be held at St Peter's Church, Belle Isle, Leeds LS10 3QN on Wednesday, September 10 at 11am followed by burial at Hunslet Cemetery at 12pm. Family and friends please accept this intimation. | Submitted Photo Sales