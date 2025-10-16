Every day, communities in Leeds must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the obituary pages of the Yorkshire Evening Post this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
1. Joyce Dobson
Died September 20, aged 99, at Green Acres Care Home.
A loving sister and auntie. Funeral service will be at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday, October 16 at 10:45am.
Family flowers only please but donations can be made in memory of Joyce to Cancer Research UK and The British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Whitkirk 0113 3909711. | Submitted
2. Paul Granville Walker
Paul passed away on September, 29 2025, aged 74, surrounded by his family, after a long illness, courageously borne.
Paul was a devoted and much loved Husband to Pamela, a greatly loved Dad of Jennifer, Nicola, David and Josephine
and an adored Grandad to Oliver, Alfie, Megan, Holly, Jack and Charlotte.
He was the much loved brother of Susan and the late Graham, respected father-in-law of Rachel and Andrew, and a loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Paul was nurtured and cared for by Emma and staff at Aspen Hill Village and his family send their thanks to them for their skill and compassion.
Paul's funeral will be held Monday, October 27, 2025, 11.30am at Cottingley Hall Crematorium. All are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Dementia UK and Parkinson’s UK, a box for which will be available at the service. Enquiries to A Waite & Son Funeral Service, Armley, Leeds 12, 0113 2310432 | Submitted
3. Valerie Mary Tighe
Passed away on September 17, 2025, aged 82.
Dearly loved and sadly missed. Wife to Keith, mother to Nicola and Darren, grandmother to Bailey and Fynn, and friend to many. You may leave this world, but you will never leave our hearts. Service to be held on Friday, October 17 at Rawdon Crematorium, 1pm.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Stroke Association. Enquiries to Mahony & Ward, Tel: 0113 256 5209 | Submitted
4. Margaret Rowe
Passed away peacefully at St James's Hospital on September 30, 2025,
Aged 94. Much-loved aunt, sister and friend to many. Worked at John Collier Menswear, Kirkstall Road, for over 40 years. Enquiries to Joseph Tate Funeral Service on 0113 2638971. | Submitted
5. Hilary McLoughlin
In Loving Memory of Hilary McLoughlin (née Davies)September 13, 1940 –September 28, 2025.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hilary McLoughlin (formerly Davies), who died peacefully on September 28, 2025, aged 85, surrounded by her family. Beloved Wife of Patrick McLoughlin, devoted Mum to Kieran and Andrea, cherished Nan to Stephanie and Lawrence, and proud Great-Nana to Alfie. Together with Patrick, she dedicated many years as a caretaker at Cardinal Heenan High School, Leeds, where she was respected and well-loved by staff and students alike.
Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 2pm at St Mary’s the Virgin Church, Boston Spa, LS23 6DR.
All who knew Hilary are warmly welcome to attend and celebrate her life. May she rest in peace. | Submitted
6. Martin Cox
Peacefully after illness, surrounded by family on Thursday, September 25, 2025, aged 53, at St James's Hospital.
Much loved son of Betty and the Late Brian, loving brother to Nigel and Gary. The Funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 20th October at 11.30am. Donations, if desired, can be given via the link, martin-cox-1972-2025.muchloved.com
All enquiries to Wm Dodgson Son Funeral Services 279 Selby Road, Halton, Leeds Yorkshire, LS15 7JS Tel: 0113 2645587 | Submitted