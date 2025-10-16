2 . Paul Granville Walker

Paul passed away on September, 29 2025, aged 74, surrounded by his family, after a long illness, courageously borne. Paul was a devoted and much loved Husband to Pamela, a greatly loved Dad of Jennifer, Nicola, David and Josephine and an adored Grandad to Oliver, Alfie, Megan, Holly, Jack and Charlotte. He was the much loved brother of Susan and the late Graham, respected father-in-law of Rachel and Andrew, and a loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Paul was nurtured and cared for by Emma and staff at Aspen Hill Village and his family send their thanks to them for their skill and compassion. Paul's funeral will be held Monday, October 27, 2025, 11.30am at Cottingley Hall Crematorium. All are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Dementia UK and Parkinson’s UK, a box for which will be available at the service. Enquiries to A Waite & Son Funeral Service, Armley, Leeds 12, 0113 2310432 | Submitted