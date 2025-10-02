Every day, communities in Leeds must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the obituary pages of the Yorkshire Evening Post this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. David Ellingham
Passed away peacefully at Willow Bank Nursing Home on September 13, 2025, aged 87.
Much-loved husband of the late Josie and a wonderful dad, father in-law, grandad, brother and uncle.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Wortley on Tuesday, September 30 at 10am, followed by burial at Hill Top Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in David’s memory will be gratefully received for the Little Sisters of the Poor in Headingley.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services Tel 0113 2480953 | Submitted
2. Geoffrey Thompson
Sadly passed away on September 16, 2025.
Much-loved Husband of Anne, adoring Dad to Lynn and her husband Campbell, loving Grandad to Jamie and Laura and dear Brother to Audrey.
Geoff’s funeral service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 3rd October at 1.45pm.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Rothwell Tel. 0113 2822422 | Submitted
3. Carole (nee Bulmer) Hey
September 11, 2025. Passed away peacefully at The Grove, aged 81.
Dear former wife of John, much loved mother to Ian, Jooles and Alison and loving nan and great nan.
Service and Cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday, October 8 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society and Yorkshire Cancer Research, for which a plate will be available at the service.Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Kettley’s Funeral Service Tel: 0113 250 3716 | Submitted
4. Jayne (Née Castle) Pearcey
Of Morley
On Monday, September 15, surrounded by her family Jayne’s dementia journey came to an end, aged 64.
Jayne, soul mate and wife of Harold loving and proud mum of Sarah, David, John and Ruth and loving and much-loved nana of Isabelle, Charlie, Noah and Tadeo, and a beloved sister of Janice.
Funeral service will take place at Morley Central Methodist Church on Friday, October 10 at 1pm followed by interment at
Morley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jayne, for the benefit of Aspen Hill Village Care Home may be made on leaving the service or sent to:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors Bradford Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2EW. Tel: 01924 465402 | Submitted
5. Kerry Elizabeth Bateman
Passed away peacefully on September 17.
Beloved wife to David, also much loved and missed by Muriel, Carolyn and families.
Funeral service to take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday, October 8 at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made to Maggie's Centres in Kerry's memory.
All enquiries to JE Spence Funeral Service, Tel: 0113 2682842 | Submitted
6. Janet Jordan
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Janet Mary, of Falcon Close, Otley, on September 4, aged 67.
Cherished wife of Frank, loving sister to David and Helen and dear sister-in-law to Lisa and Stuart.
Beloved daughter of the late Derek and Mary Potts.
Funeral service and cremation will be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday, September 30 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made to Otley Action for Older People for which a plate will be provided.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Any enquiries to Denison’s Funeral Directors, Guiseley
01943 872 619 | Submitted