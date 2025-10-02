6 . Janet Jordan

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Janet Mary, of Falcon Close, Otley, on September 4, aged 67. Cherished wife of Frank, loving sister to David and Helen and dear sister-in-law to Lisa and Stuart. Beloved daughter of the late Derek and Mary Potts. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday, September 30 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made to Otley Action for Older People for which a plate will be provided. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Any enquiries to Denison’s Funeral Directors, Guiseley 01943 872 619 | Submitted