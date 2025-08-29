These are the loved ones who were lost in Leeds this past week and registered in the Yorkshire Evening Post obituaries.

Every day, communities in Leeds must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the obituary pages of the Yorkshire Evening Post this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Evening Post’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our family notices website .

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

*************************************

Graham Martyn Beevers

Son of the late Harold and Joan Beevers of Wharfedale, passed away peacefully on Thursday 31st July 2025, aged 80 years. He is survived by his dearly loved wife Sheila, his children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. The funeral service and cremation will take place at West Hertfordshire Crematorium, Garston, at 2.30pm on 3rd September.

Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Graham may be made to the Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity. Enquiries to: Trust Matters Family Funeral Services, St Albans on 01727 737610 or [email protected] .

Eileen Greaves

29/07/25

Passed away peacefully at Wharfeside Care Home, aged 92 years. Dearly beloved sister in law to Val and much loved auntie and great auntie. Service and Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 4th September at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to Wheatfields Hospice, for which a plate will be available at the service. Friends please accept this intimation.

Enquiries to Kettley’s Funeral Service Tel: 0113 250 3716