Oakworth: Bomb squad called after man's body found near Leeds

A bomb disposal team was called to a property in Oakworth after a man's body was found at the address.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 15th Feb 2024, 09:25 GMT
Police were called to a home on Low Bank in Oakworth, near Keighley, at around 9am yesterday (Wednesday February 14) after reports of concern for the safety of a man.

After arriving at the address, officers could confirm the man had died after finding his body. The death is not treated as suspicious, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Police found the body of a man at the Oakworth address. Picture by GooglePolice found the body of a man at the Oakworth address. Picture by Google
On searching the property, police found what is thought to be an antique hand grenade, and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team was called to set up a cordon for a short time while further investigation took place.

Police remain at the scene on Thursday morning to ensure no further items of concern are found.

West Yorkshire Police said there is no risk to the wider public, and are treating it as an isolated incident.

