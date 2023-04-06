News you can trust since 1890
Oakwood Garden Rooms owner Liam Griffin continues his mission to give back to charity

Leeds-based Oakwood Garden Rooms owner Liam Griffin continues his mission to give back to charity through his YouTube channel and raffles with his latest fundraising bid.

By Janet HarrisonContributor
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST
The luxury garden pod that someone will win for just £2The luxury garden pod that someone will win for just £2
The garden room design and build company has announced its latest raffle hosted by owner Liam Griffin.

This time, the lucky winner will receive a bespoke luxury garden pod that Liam built in his own garden. The garden pod will be transported and lifted into the winner's garden by crane, all for just £2 per ticket.

Liam has gained a substantial following through his popular DIY YouTube channel, where he shares tips and tricks for building and designing garden rooms.

He has hosted 34 raffles in total, giving his fans the chance to win great prizes while supporting a charity close to his heart. So far, Liam has created 49 winners and raised nearly a quarter of a million pounds for charity.

"I started these raffles as a way to give back to charity and engage with my audience at the same time," said Liam.

"I'm thrilled to have been able to raise so much money for charity and to have helped so many people win fantastic prizes.

"This bespoke luxury garden pod is something I'm particularly proud of, and I can't wait to see it go to a deserving winner."

Liam's latest raffle will support a charity that provides vital support and care to children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

The raffle is open to anyone in the UK, and tickets cost just £2 each. The winner will receive a luxurious garden pod that can be used as a home office, gym, or relaxing retreat, complete with all the latest technology and stylish design features.

To enter the raffle and support this worthy cause, visit https://raffall.com/oakwoodgardenroomsltd

The raffle will run until Friday April 28 and the winner will be announced at around 8pm on the same day.

