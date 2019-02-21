Number of transgender patients seeking help at Leeds clinic skyrockets nearly 10 times in a decade

A Leeds service which helps adults struggling with their gender identity has seen referrals skyrocket by almost ten times in less than a decade, new figures show.

People wanting to see a specialist at the Leeds Gender Identity Service face a wait of more than one year, with some facing a wait of almost three years - according to support group TransLeeds.

TransLeeds coordinator, Natasha Handley.

It comes two years after Leeds and York NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the service, said they hoped to cut waiting times to the NHS target of 18 weeks.

Support group TransLeeds say government needs to urgently improve healthcare for transgender people.

Figures released after a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by the Yorkshire Evening Post show that referrals to the Leeds service rose from 131 in 2009/10 to 967 in 2017/18.

Natasha Handley, coordinator of TransLeeds, said trans people often go through a huge personal struggle before deciding “they have to do something” and seek help.

She added: “The patient asks how long it will be until they are seen. Up to two years. The Leeds Gender Identity Clinic is still going through patients that were referred in 2016.

“Imagine, struggling with this for so long, only to be told that will be another two years before you can be seen by the gender specialists.

“Trans people are left in limbo with little support from the NHS. It is no wonder the mental health statistics for the trans community in the UK are so appalling - 48 per cent attempt suicide - 89 per cent consider suicide. And it is so avoidable.”

Dr Sophie Roberts, Clinical Director for Specialist Services and Learning Disability Care Group, said: “As one of the seven NHS England Gender Identity Clinics, the Leeds Gender Identity Service is committed to doing all we can to provide high quality care within a timely manner.

“Nationally, Gender Identity services, including Leeds, continue to experience a significant increase in demand. Our service is resourced to respond to an average of 25 referrals per month, but we now frequently receive over 100 referrals in a month.”

“We know the resulting waiting times are far from ideal for people and we’re sorry for any anxiety and distress this may cause. We continue to work to improve access, reduce delays and improve experience of the service.”

“Initiatives include growing our team, increasing capacity at our hormone clinic, and looking into ways we can further streamline our services.

She added that outreach workers have been appointed in Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Preston and Blackpool.