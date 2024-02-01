NS&I Premium Bonds February 2024 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds
National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds February draw.
There are 196 winning numbers in Leeds this month, with two lucky winners taking home £50,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the February draw:
- 217KX302918 - £50,000
- 333BS421604 - £50,000
- 517QR711204 - £25,000
- 483KJ360207 - £25,000
- 253XH747049 - £25,000
- 546NB046441 - £10,000
- 551TX096895 - £10,000
- 515MZ931879 - £10,000
- 538CT780493 - £10,000
- 500FB259850 - £10,000
- 79NE394050 - £10,000
- 527VM888888 - £10,000
- 202WW206218 - £10,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.