There are 196 winning numbers in Leeds this month, with two lucky winners taking home £50,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds February draw, as two lucky winners from Leeds took home £50,000. Photo: Marisa Cashill.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds February draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the February draw:

217KX302918 - £50,000

333BS421604 - £50,000

517QR711204 - £25,000

483KJ360207 - £25,000

253XH747049 - £25,000

546NB046441 - £10,000

551TX096895 - £10,000

515MZ931879 - £10,000

538CT780493 - £10,000

500FB259850 - £10,000

79NE394050 - £10,000

527VM888888 - £10,000

202WW206218 - £10,000