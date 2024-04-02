Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are 179 high value winners in Leeds this month, with two lucky people taking home £50,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds April draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the April draw:

542SB289569 - £50,000

558KR656149 - £50,000

495RV627268 - £25,000

377QH912351 - £25,000

131TJ235103 - £25,000

482KR002572 - £10,000

442FR273396 - £10,000

295ZP419306 - £10,000

369YN344130 - £10,000

507RQ742511 - £10,000

243JA456412 - £10,000

47QJ177484 - £10,000

568GJ554224 - £10,000

493FL814052 - £10,000

352XM301309 - £10,000