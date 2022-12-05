A new month has brought about thousands of new winners of the National Savings and Investment (NS&I) Premium Bond prize, with several lucky winners in Leeds winning £5,000. Through the Premium Bond scheme , NS&I has confirmed that two jackpots of £1 million have been won by UK investors.

A winner from the Highlands with a bond value of £20,000 was a big winner, whilst a winner in Wandsworth claimed the top prize from a £5,000 value bond. Premium Bonds were first introduced in 1956 and are now owned by approximately 21 million people in the UK.

Those with bonds have the opportunity to win tax free prizes between £25 and £1 million. Here is a run down of which bond numbers have won prizes for people in West Yorkshire in December, as well as information on how the prize draw works and who can hold a Premium Bond.

How does the Premium Bond prize draw work?

When you set up a bond, you will receive a unique number for every £1 you invest. So for example, if you invest £100 you will receive 100 bond numbers and each will have a chance of winning.

After holding a bond for a month, your number will be added to a monthly draw. You can buy them for yourself or on behalf of your child, grandchild or great-grandchild. You must be aged at least 16 to purchase Premium Bonds.

Are there any December winners in Leeds?

The full list of big winners in Leeds and West Yorkshire winners is listed below, with the bond number appearing in bold.

159PF055405 (£5,000)

(£5,000) 326AS957967 (£5,000)

(£5,000) 233CA829494 (£5,000)

How can I buy a Premium Bond?

Premium Bonds can be bought by registering an account on the NSandI website and filling out an online form or by calling 08085 007 007 to request a form which can then be filled out and sent back to NSandI.

NSandl Premium Bonds December winners in Sheffield have been announced.

How do I check if I am a winner?

Finding out if you are a winner is easy. Simply visit the prize checker section on the NSandI website and enter your bond number.

