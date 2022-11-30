Northern Rail, which operates train services in and out of Leeds, has announced it is to ban all e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards from all its trains and stations. The new regulation comes into place from December 1.

The ban is being implemented due to the potential fire risk posed by the lithium batteries in these devices, which can overheat and catch fire. They will be banned at train stations in and around Leeds.

Electric wheelchairs and e-bikes are exempt from the ban – as are mobility scooters for those with access needs, as long as they are registered with the train operator’s Mobility Scooter Permit Scheme – which checks devices by a range of criteria to make sure they are safe to use on-board.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority. As these devices have become more and more popular, so have the horror stories of lithium batteries overheating and catching fire.

