Northern is looking to hire up to 16 engineering apprentices to join the team responsible for maintaining and enhancing its fleet of trains, including a hub based in Leeds. The national railway company said the apprentices will be based at Nevill Hill, which is one of five TrainCare Centres across the North of England.

Those who are selected for the role may also get the opportunity to have a closer look at the operator’s Intelligent Trains programme , which was recently launched to make rail travel safer and more efficient. It employs, among other things, the same LIDAR horizon scanning cameras used by self-driving cars and NASA to image the moon’s surface.

Jack Commandeur, engineering director at Northern, said: “These roles are a great opportunity for anyone interested in engineering to join a team of experts maintaining and developing our diverse fleet of trains. These roles will help develop the talents of budding engineers across the North of England who are looking for a career that speaks to their passion for science and technology.”

Alexandra Widdop, one of Northern’s engineering apprentices at their Neville Hill depot in West Yorkshire, said: “I’m in the third year of my apprenticeship and I love it. I’ve learnt so much from the team and I’ve had the chance to work on trains across the fleet. If you’re interested in solving problems and embracing new technology – this is a great industry to work in.”

Other hubs in North England that are hiring are Heaton in Newcastle, Botanic Gardens in Hull, Newton Heath in Manchester, and Allerton in Liverpool. Below is what you need to know about the requirements and the salary range.

Northern apprentice engineering jobs requirement and salary

Whilst the vacancies are open to all, the operator is targeting its recruitment campaign at school and college-leavers (aged 16-22) with a minimum of five GCSEs including English, maths and science. The focus on young people is designed to help nurture the next generation of railway engineers and engineering leaders.