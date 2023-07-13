Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the M62 eastbound, which happened at 6.34pm on the near junction 31 at Normanton. The road was closed as a result.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There were two occupants in the vehicle. One was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“One man has been arrested for driving offences.”

The crash happened on the M62 eastbound near Normanton. Photo: Google

National Highways reported that there was two miles of congestion on the approach to the incident and that the road had been reopened by 8pm.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to the collision to contact the Roads Policing Unit by using 101 Live Chat or calling 101, quoting log 1233 of 12/07.