No plans to restrict police leave in West Yorkshire for Brexit

WEST YORKSHIRE Police has no plans to join a neighbouring force and restrict leave for its officers around the time of Brexit.

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed the restrictions are in place for its officers in case of “additional policing demand” for the period immediately surrounding March 29.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “We are continuing to work with partners in policing and the Local Resilience Forum regarding the period surrounding Brexit and any impact on resources.

“Senior officers continue to assess the situation but there are currently no plans to put any restrictions on leave in place.”

Ciaron Irvine, North Yorkshire Police’s temporary assistant chief constable, said: “As the public would expect, we’re doing everything we can to make sure that North Yorkshire Police is as prepared as possible in relation to Brexit.

“As well as linking with the national police planning effort, we’re also in active discussions with our neighbouring police forces and local partners.

“Although at this time there is no specific intelligence to suggest we will need to boost resources in our area, we recognise that other parts of the country may face additional policing demand.

“With that in mind, we’ve put leave restrictions in place for police officers for the period immediately surrounding Brexit.”