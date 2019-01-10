Nike give James Milner special Leeds United boots to mark 500 Premier League games

Former Whites star James Milner has shared photos of the customised boots Nike sent him to celebrate 500 Premier League appearances.

The bespoke boots are decorated with the logos of all the top-flight clubs Milner, now 33, has represented during his career.

The Leeds badge appears alongside those of Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Manchester City and current club Liverpool on the footwear gifted to him by his long-term sponsor.

Milner was a Leeds United season ticket holder and ball boy as a child, and joined the club's academy aged 10 after being scouted while playing for Westbrook Juniors in Horsforth. He went on to win the Premier League twice and the FA Cup with Manchester City.

The England international has spent only a brief spell of his professional career playing away from the Premier League, when he was loaned to Swindon Town for a month in 2003-4.

He Tweeted:

"Huge thanks to Nike for this special boot... very proud to have played 500 Premier League games for some great clubs wearing Nike... and I’m not finished yet."