One of the UK’s most popular crisps brands, Nik Naks, will be bringing back a popular flavour, 14 years after it was discontinued.

The brand, owned by snacks producer KP Snacks, currently sells two flavours, the purple Rib ‘n’ Saucy and the orange-bagged Nice ‘n’ Spicy. But to much rejoice, British crisps lovers will now once again be able to try the iconic Scampi ‘n’ Lemon flavour, discontinued 14 years ago and branded by some as the “best crisps ever”.

The iconic and beloved flavour was shelved in 2008 in order to make room for the Pickle ‘n’ Onion flavour, which only lasted a few years before it too was discontinued.

Scampi ‘n’ Lemon has been available for British customers in Nik Naks mix bags since being discontinued in 2008, but the lime green bags will now once again be available for purchase separately in UK stores .

The news was announced by the Facebook snacks page Snacks News and Reviews saying: "Nik Naks Scampi & Lemon are coming back THIS WEEK in convenience stores! Keep your peeled!"

The post has already had hundreds of comments and likes from fans of the snacks brand, with one fan writing: “Used to love these back in the day. Bloody gorgeous!!”

Another fan commented: “OMG I need to see where these are sold asap!!”