The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has announced that members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action, a decision which will affect those working in Leeds.

The RCN announced on November 9 that overall results of the ballot show that the majority of NHS employers across the UK have voted to take strike action in “their fight for fair pay and safe staffing.” Members eligible to vote in the ballot will find out by email whether strike action will happen where they work.

The union has said that strike action is expected to begin before the end of the year. They added that the ballot has given them a six month mandate for strike action which ends in May 2023.

RCN General Secretary & Chief Executive Pat Cullen said: “I want to thank every member who took part in, or supported, this ballot. You can be very proud. The results are strong and clear.

“This is a defining moment in our history, and our fight will continue through strike action and beyond for as long as it takes to win justice for the nursing profession and our patients.

“Anger has become action – our members are saying enough is enough. The voice of nursing in the UK is strong and I will make sure it is heard. Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work.”

Mr. Cullen added: “Ministers must look in the mirror and ask how long they will put nursing staff through this. While we plan our strike action, next week’s budget is the UK government’s opportunity to signal a new direction with serious investment. Across the country, politicians have the power to stop this now and at any point.

“This action will be as much for patients as it is for nurses. Standards are falling too low and we have strong public backing for our campaign to raise them. This winter, we are asking the public to show the nursing staff you are with us.”

Nurses will go on strike in Leeds later this year

Which NHS trusts in Leeds will be affected?