New Supported Living Service Opens in Leeds

A new supported living service has opened in Leeds to provide support to adults with learning disabilities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cygnet Social Care has worked in partnership with Leeds City Council to develop an 18 bed supported living service.

For Leeds-based users only, the service will allow residents to move out of hospital or long stay learning disability services into a community focused setting, closer to home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service has 14 self-contained apartments and four bungalows, providing accommodation and support for individuals with learning disabilities that are presenting with complex and challenging behaviors.

Cygnet Social Care Opens New Supported Living Service in Leeds

Lee Hammon, Chief Commercial Officer for Cygnet Group said: “We’re excited to welcome the new tenants to their homes, and watch them flourish in their new environments, feeling empowered to live independently.

“Given the complex needs of the individuals moving to this service, it required effective multi-stakeholder engagement for this to be delivered.

“It’s been a pleasure working alongside Leeds City Council, Specialist Supported Living Ltd, and Blue Square Residential Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Together, through collaborative working, we’ve delivered a much needed development within the area for the local people, through the provision of outstanding accommodation and exceptional care.

“The service has enabled 18 individuals to have their own front door, close to home, whilst ensuring they are in the most appropriate setting, promoting empowerment and independence and enabling individuals to reach their full potential.

“Cygnet Social Care is helping to plug the gap in providing newly renovated accommodation for those ready to progress on their journey to community living.”

The new service will offer care 24 hours a day and will deliver individualised support and behavioural management plans to achieve successful community living and break a cycle of placement breakdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad