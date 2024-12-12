New shops announced at Trinity Leeds in run-up to Christmas

A whole host of new names are joining the line-up at Trinity Leeds as the festive season gets in full swing.

Popular boba tea brand CUPP has announced it will open a permanent store at the shopping centre on Friday, December 13, with special launch offers including 100 free drinks for the first 100 customers, 50% off for the rest of the day, and 50% off for the whole weekend for those who scan the QR code on the current hoarding.

The news comes hot on the heels of Søstrene Grene’s announcement that the popular Danish homeware brand will launch a new site at Trinity Leeds in the new year.

Meanwhile, new pop-ups at Trinity Leeds include fragrance house Sunnamusk, Calendar Club, Damaged Society’s Christmas Outlet and The Pop-Up Club, which champions small independent businesses, showcasing work by 30 traders from illustrators and jewellery designers to Leeds-based printmakers.

The Perfume Shop has also relocated to the main atrium, whilst Hotel Chocolat has extended its offering to include bakery items.

Earlier this year, the shopping centre welcomed a flagship Zara store, as well as Nike: Rise, Jack & Jones, Knoops, Five Guys and Honi Poke, followed by Glass Onion and ThatZiki, plus new looks for River Island and Costa which both underwent refurbishment.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “It’s been a bumper year for new openings at Trinity Leeds, from sustainable clothing stores and hot chocolate cafés to big high street brands and everything in-between.

“We’re always working hard to welcome new brands and diversify the line-up to make sure we’re offering the choice and brands that guests want to see, all set within a convenient city centre location.

“These exciting new pop-ups and permanent retailers will bring even more choice in the run-up to Christmas and beyond, and there’s more still to come in 2025 – just watch this space!”

In the lead-up to Christmas, Trinity Leeds will host Christmas Craft Clubs, giving guests the chance to create their own festive tree, robin baubles, and get involved with sticker crafts. Trinity Leeds’ Craft Clubs will be held outside Primark and H&M on December 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th.

Gift wrapping services are also available at Guest Services from December 10 to 24.

For more information, visit www.trinityleeds.com.