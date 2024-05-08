New Road Yeadon: Scooter rider taken to hospital after crash with car on Leeds road

A man has been taken to hospital after being injured in a crash in Leeds on Wednesday.
Police received a report at around 9am today (May 8) of a crash between a car and a motor scooter on New Road in Yeadon.

A man, which according to police was driving the scooter, has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a motor scooter. Picture by GoogleA man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a motor scooter. Picture by Google
Officers remain at the scene as of noon today, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Police are at the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motor scooter on New Road, Yeadon, Leeds.

“The report was received at 9:09am today. 

“A male was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.“

