Police received a report at around 9am today (May 8) of a crash between a car and a motor scooter on New Road in Yeadon.

A man, which according to police was driving the scooter, has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

Officers remain at the scene as of noon today, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Police are at the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motor scooter on New Road, Yeadon, Leeds.

“The report was received at 9:09am today.