New rental development is completed with renovation of derelict offices in Leeds

A development of new homes in Leeds city centre has completed this month, following the renovation of several derelict office buildings.

The 39 homes on Brunswick Court, which sits between Regent Street and North Street have been sold to an investment group and will help address the shortage of quality rental property available in the Mabgate and SOYO quarters.

Development company Gold & Amber spent 12 months converting the 35-year-old buildings into one- and two-bedroom homes, all based around a central courtyard and are aimed at young professionals to rent. The site was designed by Leeds based Brewster Bye Architects.

Patrick Finn, from Gold & Amber, said: “We are very proud of Brunswick Court where we have revitalised several disused buildings creating top-end homes in an easily accessible city location. Mindful of our ecological footprint, we have installed electric car charging points and plenty of secure cycle parking.

“Overall, the development feels and looks like a new-build, but we have kept the original tree and water feature in the centre of the courtyard, which were part and parcel of the old office buildings and are still a nod to its past.”

Brunswick Court is the third development that Gold & Amber has delivered in Leeds in the last three years.

The company is now working with Brewster Bye Architects on a recently approved development of 52, one and two bedroom apartments within a former church building, which fronts onto York Road close to Quarry House, in Leeds city centre – known as Lucent Square.