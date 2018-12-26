New playground opens at Roundhay Park in Leeds after community fundraising heroics

Mum’s the word for young visitors to Roundhay Park in Leeds after the opening of its revamped lakeside playground.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, a group of five local mums began a fundraising campaign in April with the aim of improving the play area’s dilapidated equipment.

They raised more than £150,000 in the following five months and, after a further seven weeks of work at the site, the new-look playground has now opened with a special celebration event.

The fundraising group – who are all members of the Friends of Roundhay Park – comprised Laura Webb, Petra Smith, Lexi Moffatt, Sara Dawson and Julia Wilson.

Laura said: “This whole project goes to show you can achieve anything if you give it to a bunch of busy mums.

“I’m really proud of what we achieved, and how the community and local businesses have gotten behind us to make this happen and supported us every step of the way.”

The new play area’s features include a castle, pirate ship, static train, swings, somersault bars, an explorer’s bridge and a roundabout.

Playground supplier Kompan contributed £50,000 match-funding to the project, with support also coming from the Veolia Environmental Trust, People’s Postcode Lottery, Wade’s Charity, local ward councillors and the Friends of Roundhay Park.

Other backers included the Lakeside Cafe, Mr Whippy Leeds, Scott Pullen and Son Fairgrounds, Oakwood Solicitors, Winston Solicitors, OneWellness, Foot-Tech Academy, Adair Paxton, Manning Stainton, Roundhay Rotary Club and St James’s Place Foundation.

Kompan play specialist Simon Burke said: “It has been fantastic to be part of this project with the Friends of Roundhay Park, delivering more play opportunities for the local community.”

An official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the playground at 10am on Friday, January 18.