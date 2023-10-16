New phase of Redrow's Thorpe Park development hits the market in Leeds

Housebuilder Redrow has announced the final phase of 48 homes has launched at its Thorpe Park development in Leeds and several will be ready before Christmas.

Thorpe Park will offer a range of two, three and four-bedroom properties from Redrow’s award-winning arts and crafts inspired Heritage Collection – The Avenue with a small number of more contemporary designs to ensure the development offers something for everyone.

The first homes to go on sale include a selection of two, three and four-bedroom designs, priced from £263,000.

Thorpe Park has already transformed a huge area to the east of the city and the properties have proved perfect for commuters, close to junction 46 of the M1.

The wider Thorpe Park development boasts a business park, shopping, and leisure facilities – including a luxury hotel and state of the art cinema – plus 140 acres of public parks and vibrant, open green spaces, and part of the East Leeds Orbital Road.

“Our view homes are the perfect way for potential buyers to view our homes up close,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire.

“The Avenue boasts a good selection of homes, in a perfect location for those who want amenities and green space on their doorstep and be within easy reach of the city centre.

“Residents will also be a short walk away from the eagerly anticipated new Thorpe Park Railway Station, which is due to open in 2024.”