New mobile jazz cafe set to launch at Leeds Food and Drink Festival

A Leeds drummer is launching a mobile jazz cafe later this month, selling coffee and cake from a tuk-tuk.

Greg Gallagher, 25, studied Jazz at Leeds College of Music, before deciding to combine his love of music and coffee.

Greg Gallagher studied Jazz at Leeds College of Music, before deciding to combine his love of music and coffee.

READ MORE: Leeds Food and Drink Festival 2019 - Meet the stallholders

He will offer a selection of coffees and cakes from The Mobile Jazz Cafe, while playing jazz, funk and soul from a record player.

He said: “I’ve saved hard to invest in the best equipment - even though I’m selling out of a tuk-tuk, I want the quality of my coffee to match coffee shops around Leeds.

“Eventually, I want to run my own jazz bar and for people to walk past and think - oh look, that’s the place that used to be a mobile jazz cafe!”

Greg will launch his business at Leeds Food and Drink Festival, which will be held at Millennium Square on the 28th-30th June.