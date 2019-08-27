New luxury dessert restaurant coming to Leeds - and it serves chocolate on tap

Have your say

A new luxury dessert restaurant is opening up in Leeds which will serve Belgian waffles, milkshakes and even chocolate on tap.

Haute Dolci, which specialises in gourmet desserts, will open at The Light on Saturday, August 31.

Pancakes on offer at Haute Dolci

The restaurant will have two private dining rooms and a dedicated takeaway section, creating 30 new jobs.

A variety of gluten-free and vegan treats will be on offer, alongside a secret menu for 'key-holders'.

Customers can gain access to a Haute Dolci key through hunts on social media and it will provide access to exclusive member benefits and desserts.

Nizam Mohammed, CEO of Haute Dolci, said: “At Haute Dolci everything is designed and fashioned with care using the finest ingredients sourced from gourmet food suppliers around the world.

"Combined with the highest level of service and an unrivalled ambience we are creating that ultimate dining experience.

"Haute Dolci is all about the experience and this is reflected in everything this concept is about.

"It’s all about perfecting those finer details and exceeding every aspect of the guest experience from the ambience, service and the food.”

Stephanie James, marketing manager at The Light, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Haute Dolci to The Light.

"The new restaurant is completely unique in its offering and we believe it will be hugely popular with the people of Leeds and will make a great addition to the centre!”

