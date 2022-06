West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze broke out at the Logistics House at St John Works on Neville Road at around 4.15am.

Ten crews from Bradford, Shipley, Cleckheaton, Fairweather Green, Stanningley, Bingley, Dewsbury, Cookridge, Illingworth and Leeds are helping get the blaze under control with three large jets being used to tackle the fire.

Fire chiefs say the blaze has consumed around around half of the three-storey building.

