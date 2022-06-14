It has been the case that customers can redeem a Clubcard voucher worth 50p for a Tesco Mobile voucher worth £1.

However, as of 15 June, they will only be able to be exchanged at face value, so a 50p voucher will take 50p away from phone bills.

There is a short window for Tesco Mobile customers to take advantage of the offer while it lasts. Credit: Leon Neal / AFP via Getty Images

The decision has drawn the ire of some of customers on social media, as many have claimed the option to double the worth of vouchers was influential in their decision to be a Tesco Mobile customer.

Until 15 June, the option to double voucher worth will remain in place.so there is a short window for Tesco Mobile customers to take advantage of the offer while it lasts.

In order to do so, customers need to log into their Clubcard accounts online or via the app before selecting how many vouchers they would like to exchange for 'Tesco Mobile Reward Partner' codes.

They will then be sent over in an email or be accessible in the 'My Rewards' section if the process is followed on the app.

Despite the change in policy, MoneySavingExpert have warned that customers will not be able to cancel their phone contracts without triggering a penalty due to Tesco's claim that there is no change in contract price.

Tesco's decision comes after they raised prices for out-of-bundle calls and texts earlier this year.

Calls made once allowances have been reached now cost 55p per minute with a 27p minimum charge, whereas the price was previously 25p per minute with a 10p minimum charge.