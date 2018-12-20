NAMED: The 19 alleged Class A drug dealers charged with operating in Leeds city centre

Police have charged 19 men on suspicion of supplying the Leeds party scene with Class A drugs.

They've launched a major operation targeting dealing, including drugs such as MDMA and cocaine, in the city centre's nightspots during the Christmas party season.

Police have charged 19 men on suspicion of supplying the Leeds party scene with Class A drugs.

A further two men, one from London and another from Leeds, have been arrested but are yet to be charged.

READ MORE: Gang up in court suspected of dealing party drugs at bars in Leeds city centre



These are the people arrested and charges:

Charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and remanded in custody to next court appearance on January 2, 2019:

Jamile Gatewood (21), of no fixed address.

Tyrone Sealey (18), of Harehills Avenue, Leeds

Kovi Lee (18), of Merrion Street, Leeds

Dominic Williams (19), of no fixed address

Omarie Adams (26), of Probert Avenue, Barnsley

Kevin Thompson (23), of Cowper Street, Leeds

Mohammed Maboub Jar (26), of Briarsdale Garth, Leeds

Amarri Edwards (18), of Nowell Terrace, Leeds

READ MORE: Masked men armed with knife and screwdriver threaten staff and take money at Leeds petrol station

The following are charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and bailed from court with conditions including city centre exclusion, night-time curfew and non-association:

Bilal Hussain (18), of Foundry Avenue, Leeds

Said Hamza (18), of Bracken Court, Leeds

Reyez Rahman (19), of Elford Place West, Leeds

Nicky Walker (22), of Lincombe Bank, Leeds

Amjad Keshem (19), of Broughton Terrace, Leeds

Hussein Ally (28), of South Farm Road, Leeds

Four people under the age of 18 have also been arrested on this charge, but cannot be named for legal reasons.

Charged following arrested in New Farnley:

Jermain Fitzgerald Padmore (30), of Butterbowl Gardens, Leeds.

Charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of MDMA with intent to supply, and possession of cannabis. On police bail to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Jan 9, 2019 – bail conditions include night-time curfew and reporting to the police station.

READ MORE: Officers investigating hate crime search for loud man who talked of 'dislike of Muslims' on train from York to Leeds

Yet to be charged:

A 21-year-old man, from London, remains on conditional police bail pending further enquiries and a 20-year-old man, from Leeds, remains released under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Chris Gibson, Head of Crime for Leeds District, said: “We are confident that this operation will have dealt a significant blow to the organised supply of illegal drugs in the city centre’s night-time economy.

“We cannot and will not tolerate illegal activity which puts people at risk, leads to an increase in other types of offences and reduces people’s feelings of safety while enjoying a night out.

“We remain firmly committed to making use of every available tactic to target those we suspect of being involved in the organised supply of drugs, and we will continue to work alongside our partner agencies, businesses and the community to tackle this type of criminality and keep people safe.”